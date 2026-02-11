Sodium-Ion Battery Research Just Had A Breakthrough That Could Change Everything

The EV battery market has changed drastically over the years, from the arrival of the worlds' first EV solid state battery to new battery designs that make them lighter. For sodium-ion, the biggest question is whether or not it is going to eventually replace lithium-ion. The answer here is, probably not, no. That's because while sodium-ion batteries are becoming more viable — especially thanks to CATL's new Naxtra batteries and it's push in the EV market as a whole — they still don't outperform lithium-ion completely.

Yes, researchers have figured out how to deal with the bottleneck that sodium-ion batteries run into when charging, but that solution has yet to be scaled up to a commercial level. As such, some believe that the future of battery technology is not one of domination, but one where each type of battery is utilized in the areas where it makes the most sense. This means that sodium-ion batteries could be utilized where they are needed to provide safer, more reliable power solutions, while lithium-ion would still be used in the places that it makes sense for them to appear. This might end up being a hybrid system of some kind, or perhaps different vehicles will just have different types of batteries.

No matter how you break it down, though, the future of sodium-ion batteries is no longer a huge question mark of "will it ever be viable," as companies like CATL and research like this new study have now proven that they can be. In the meantime, outside the realm of sodium-ion batteries, researchers have also been using AI to look for lithium replacements.