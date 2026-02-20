TV Streaming Apps Are Great, But Cinephiles Buy This Premium Alternative

How long has it been since you bought a movie on disc? If you've stuck to watching via streaming devices and smart TV apps these past several years, you might have missed out on recent advancements in 4K Blu-ray players. Cinephiles are turning back to these physical media solutions as the superior alternative to streaming. Even if you consider yourself a casual film fan, there are plenty of reasons you should buy a 4K Blu-ray player, too.

The quality difference between 4K Blu-ray and streaming is reason enough to make the change. Even though you can stream 4K video from a service like Netflix or Prime Video, some of the quality is lost during transmission. This is a result of "bitrate," which is the amount of data being sent per second. The best streaming services often achieve an average 4K video bitrate below 27 Mbps. Even then, there is a need to compress the data, which further affects the image and audio quality. The best 4K Blu-ray discs can support data transmission at 144 Mbps, which is fast enough to bypass the need for compression and ensure lossless quality.

Quality isn't even the biggest elephant in the room. What cinephiles care about more than anything else is media preservation. In January 2026 alone, over 100 movies and TV shows disappeared from Netflix due to license expirations. Physical ownership is the only way to guarantee that you will always be able to watch the films in your collection whenever you want.