The 5 Best 4K Blu-Ray Box Sets Every Cinephile Should Own

We love the smell of a good box set in our library. With streaming services constantly adding and removing films, having your own physical collection can be one way to say goodbye to streaming subscriptions, and having them in 4K means you're always getting quality without worrying about your internet connection. If you consider yourself a cinephile, then there's some 4K Blu-ray box sets that are essential for your collection, no matter what stage it may be in.

The list below contains some of the best box sets available for 4K Blu-ray players. While the quality of the movie plays an obvious role in the selection process, other factors such as additional extras and how well the films would look in 4K were also considered. It's a selection that's going to pair well with some of the best 4K Blu-ray players for cinephiles, and these films are certain to take advantage of a high-resolution screen.

So grab your favorite snacks and get ready to enjoy some all-time classic movies, along with some films from some big-name directors. Whether your goal is to update your old DVD collection — though we can also advise you on what you can do with an old DVD player — or you're buying some of these films for the first time, there's sure to be something on this list for hardcore film buffs of all tastes. Let's take a look.