4 Smart TVs That Punch Above Their Price Bracket

The TCL QM6K, which is also part of our recommendations for cheap TVs that look expensive, is an affordable smart TV that has an impressive feature set for its price tag. It packs all the modern TV technologies that you want in an excellent LED TV, such as Mini-LED backlighting and full-array local dimming for high peak brightness and a good contrast ratio. The TV also uses quantum dot technology to produce lifelike and vibrant colors. Design is another strong point of the TCL offering, and it has a thin profile and small bezels, as we mentioned in our TCL QM6K review.

You'll be happy to know that it has 4K resolution for crisp and clear visuals and supports all common HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+, allowing you to enjoy HDR content from your favorite streaming services and on physical media. Another point in favor of the QM6K is the Google TV operating system that provides access to Gemini AI, apps for all popular streaming services, and Google Cast support.

In other highlights, the TV sports a 144Hz panel for high refresh rate gaming, support for the variable refresh rate feature to reduce screen tearing during gameplay, and two HDMI 2.1 ports to connect high-bandwidth gaming consoles and PCs. All of these features are available at a starting list price of $800 for the 55-inch model. However, it's frequently sold at a discount, making it an even better deal. Finally, you can buy it in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 98 inches.