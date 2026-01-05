4 Smart TVs That Punch Above Their Price Bracket
TV technology has come a long way in recent years, and thanks to the trickle-down effect of features like Mini-LED backlighting, quantum dot technology, and HDMI 2.1 ports, today's mid-range and budget TV models are more capable than ever. As a result, you don't always have to shell out the big bucks or pay for a flagship model to get a solid feature set. Several smart TV manufacturers are offering models that provide a much better value than what you are charged for them. You can also get a better value for your money by opting for last-generation models.
To help you shop better for smart TVs, we have handpicked four models that are widely recognized as overachievers for their price bracket. We chose these particular models after carefully considering their feature set, price-to-performance ratio, and long-term usability. Our recommendations also represent multiple price segments, offering most people an option for their next smart TV purchase.
TCL QM6K
The TCL QM6K, which is also part of our recommendations for cheap TVs that look expensive, is an affordable smart TV that has an impressive feature set for its price tag. It packs all the modern TV technologies that you want in an excellent LED TV, such as Mini-LED backlighting and full-array local dimming for high peak brightness and a good contrast ratio. The TV also uses quantum dot technology to produce lifelike and vibrant colors. Design is another strong point of the TCL offering, and it has a thin profile and small bezels, as we mentioned in our TCL QM6K review.
You'll be happy to know that it has 4K resolution for crisp and clear visuals and supports all common HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+, allowing you to enjoy HDR content from your favorite streaming services and on physical media. Another point in favor of the QM6K is the Google TV operating system that provides access to Gemini AI, apps for all popular streaming services, and Google Cast support.
In other highlights, the TV sports a 144Hz panel for high refresh rate gaming, support for the variable refresh rate feature to reduce screen tearing during gameplay, and two HDMI 2.1 ports to connect high-bandwidth gaming consoles and PCs. All of these features are available at a starting list price of $800 for the 55-inch model. However, it's frequently sold at a discount, making it an even better deal. Finally, you can buy it in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 98 inches.
Hisense U8QG
Hisense has made a name for itself offering value-for-money smart TVs in the U.S., and is known for being the best cheap TV brand by customer satisfaction. While its many inexpensive models are known for punching above their price tag, the company's mid-range U8QG smart TV is no different. Despite its reasonable price tag, the TV provides pretty much all the same features you can expect in much pricier TV models from Samsung or Sony. For example, the U8QG uses Mini-LED backlighting to deliver an impressive peak brightness of 4,000 nits and has quantum dots for realistic colors.
Another highlight of the Hisense 4K smart TV is its 165Hz native refresh rate, which enables you to get the most out of your high-end gaming PC or a modern console. Hisense also includes a USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt mode in the TV, a feature that's pretty rare but will be appreciated by PC gamers. Other features include support for all common HDR formats, Dolby Atmos surround sound, an anti-reflection layer, and the Google TV operating system.
The Hisense U8QG comes in five sizes, ranging from 55-inch to 100-inch, and has a starting list price of almost $1,000. However, its price tag has continuously gone down since the launch, and as we wait for the 2026 smart TV models, the Hisense U8QG is available for as low as $730 for the 55-inch model on Amazon.
LG C4
OLED TVs are expensive, but if you play a bit smart, you can get a model that will give you pretty much the same experience as significantly more expensive models. That model right now is the LG C4. LG's C-series of OLED TVs sits a step below the flagship G-series in the company's lineup. However, the C4 is a year old, which means that it has gotten multiple price cuts and is actually selling at half of its launch price right now.
As a result, you can get a 55-inch LG C4 OLED TV from a top-rated manufacturer for only $1,000 on Amazon. Of course, you won't get the newest OLED panel from LG and will have to sacrifice a bit on the brightness, but otherwise, you are getting a premium OLED TV with all the bells and whistles you can expect from a high-end TV.
The C4 comes with a 4K display featuring a native refresh rate of 120Hz. It also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and has a built-in Filmmaker Mode. It has all the advanced gaming features and runs on webOS, with access to all popular streaming services and cloud gaming services. You can also use Alexa with the TV and cast content using AirPlay 2. Moreover, LG promises to provide four webOS updates for the TV, something that's not very common in the TV industry, and means your software experience will continue to get better and remain updated. You can buy the LG C4 in six screen sizes, from 42-inch to 83-inch.
Hisense U65QF
The Hisense model U65QF, which is the most affordable model in Hisense's ULED lineup, has much going for it despite its low price tag. It comes in sizes from 55 inches to 100 inches, and has 4K resolution. This TV is also a great example of how all major modern TV technologies are reaching affordable models. It has Mini-LED backlighting, a quantum dot layer, full-array local dimming, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. More importantly, it's claimed to reach 1,000 nits of peak brightness, which will certainly help it overcome glare and deliver reasonably good HDR performance. Speaking of HDR, it supports everything from HDR10 to Dolby Vision.
Other highlights include a 144Hz refresh rate panel, which will come in handy while gaming, and support for Dolby Atmos. The TV also has a clean design with slim bezels on three sides and a thicker bottom bezel. The only complaint reviewers highlight is the Fire TV experience on the TV. If it becomes a problem for you, a cheap streaming device featuring another smart TV operating system can be a quick fix. While it has a list price of $800 for the 55-inch model, you can easily find the Hisense U65QF on sale for $550 on Amazon, and the lowest price it has touched is $400.
Methodology
While picking out the smart TVs that punch above their price bracket, we looked at television models that have been praised by experts and reviewers for offering features and specifications that you're unlikely to find in most other TVs in that price range. We also ensured that our smart TV recommendations are relatively future-proof and include all the essential modern TV features that folks expect in a great TV, such as support for different HDR formats, high peak brightness, a reliable smart TV operating system, and a high-refresh-rate screen to reduce screen tearing. All our picks are still for sale at popular e-retailers, including Amazon.