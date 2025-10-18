4 Cheap And High Quality Amazon Fire TV Stick Alternatives That Are Actually Worth Buying

Like Amazon, Roku has a wide range of streamers in its portfolio, and the Streaming Stick 4K is its most balanced offering in terms of features and pricing. It currently retails for a discounted price of $29.99; however, it can often be found selling for less than $40 most of the time. The Streaming Stick 4K runs on the company's own smart TV operating system, which customers say is easier to operate than the Fire Stick.

It provides access to all major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and Prime Video. Additionally, there is support for media centers, such as Emby and Jellyfin, to stream your own media. You also get a slew of hidden but useful features, such as private listening. However, Roku's selection of non-streaming apps and games is quite limited compared to Amazon's offerings.

Other highlights include the presence of TV control buttons on the bundled remote so that you don't have to juggle two different remotes while watching TV. As the name suggests, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is capable of streaming in 4K resolution. HDR support, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+, is also present. Unfortunately, it lacks processing support for Dolby Audio, including Atmos, but it can pass that audio data to your TV for handling.

If Dolby Vision support is not important to you because it's not available on your TV, you can save a few dollars by opting for the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, which offers a feature set that is nearly identical, except for the absence of Dolby Vision support.