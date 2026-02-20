5 Unexpected Uses For Your Old Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you have an old Amazon Fire TV Stick sitting in a drawer, there's a good chance that it will end up in the trash the next time you do a cleanup. That makes sense, especially if you already have a newer, faster model. Streaming sticks, given their low pricing, feel disposable, like an old keyboard or mouse that you replace without thinking twice.

As it turns out, an old Amazon Fire TV Stick can be a handy piece of tech, even if it isn't as fast as it used to be. Of course, you won't be using it as your primary streaming device, but it can solve other problems around the house, help you on trips, or even be put to use in a small business setup.

The best part is that repurposing an old Amazon Fire TV Stick doesn't take too much time, effort, or money. You don't have to tinker with the hardware or invest in supplementary equipment. These are simple ways you can reuse the streaming stick, save a few dollars, and cut down on e-waste, all at the same time.