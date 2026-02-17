4 New iOS 26.4 Features Coming To Apple Music
Apple just started beta testing iOS 26.4. While the main new feature expected for this software is the revamped Siri experience (which is still unavailable), the company is also adding several new tweaks and functions across the system, including Apple Music. Following many features added with iOS 26, iOS 26.4 is now preparing a new UI for albums and playlists, the ability to get tickets for upcoming concerts, a revamped Profile settings, and AI playlists.
Interestingly enough, the ability to create AI playlists came after OpenAI announced an integration with Apple Music, which lets users connect their music streaming account with ChatGPT and ask the AI bot to create a playlist based on your preferences. While ChatGPT can't access your listening history, users can share screenshots, as the personal assistant can only create a playlist which you can then add to your library.
While more features could be coming during beta testing, it's interesting to see that Apple continues to tweak the Apple Music experience across its systems, making it a more straightforward experience. Even creating a playlist is easier than before, as Apple has added a quick toggle at the right upper corner of the app. Here's what you need to know about the current features Apple has been testing.
Revamped playlists, albums, and Profile settings
Besides the Liquid Glass treatment that keeps getting better over several updates, Apple Music decided to go back to its roots by adding matching backgrounds to albums and playlists. With beta 1, if you select a playlist or album from an artist, you'll get matching colors on the background depending on the list/album's cover. This feature was available in the early days of the service, but Apple eventually got rid of it. More interestingly, if you're in an animated playlist or album, you'll get both the animation of the cover and the colored background. Liquid Glass icons also change color, which is a very nice touch.
Besides that, when you tap your Profile picture, there's a new display that makes it easier to adjust your Apple Music settings. You can access your Music Profile, subscription details, and even quickly transfer music from other services to Apple Music. Currently, Apple supports Amazon Music, Deezer, Spotify, TIDAL, and YouTube. There are also easy options to redeem an Apple Music code, send a gift, and tweak family and Music settings. All of this makes finding stuff in iOS 26.4 a lot easier, instead of having to dig into iOS settings.
Upcoming concerts and AI playlists
With iOS 26.4, Apple will also likely start showing upcoming concerts from artists. Users can choose between going into an artist's page and seeing which concerts they have in the near future, or access the Home tab and set a location to discover concerts around. A Favorites tab shows all the artists you have pinned, and when they're going to play near you. Apple Music also shows concerts happening that week and other highlights. By tapping a concert, you can go to the promotor's page to buy tickets. It's unclear if Apple might partner with promoters to offer an in-app purchase experience.
Last but not least, Apple is testing the Playlist Playground AI feature for Apple Music. At this moment, the function is exclusive to U.S. users, and it can create playlists based on what you want to listen to, in addition to pre-available prompts. At first, this feature feels a lot more interesting than ChatGPT integration, as it's the service itself that is offering this function; meaning it knows what you like to listen to based on your play count, favorite songs, Replay playlists, and more. It's unknown if Apple will expand to all regions where Apple Intelligence is available during beta testing or not, but if not, it would mark the first time Apple isn't rolling out an AI feature to its userbase.