Scientists Have Tried To Make Christopher Nolan's Inception Movie A Reality

To achieve TDI, Haar Horowitz and his team used the Dormio glove to induce hypnagogia, which can be defined as a transitional dream state between waking and sleeping. In this state, the human brain is more impressionable, which means that sounds and other external stimuli can be used to trigger ideas in subjects' minds. Imagine you're falling asleep, but you're still somewhat awake. Suddenly, you hear a loud and unexpected noise in your immediate surroundings. In hypnagogia, the mind naturally interprets such outside stimuli in a way that makes sense in the dream scenario. 25 study participants were placed in a hypnagogic state using Dormio, and once each of them emerged from their hypnogogic state, they were required to perform various creativity tests. The results showed that they performed better at their tasks thanks to TDI.

TDI isn't the only innovation that can change how we experience dream worlds — researchers have even explored how to stop humans from needing sleep to dream at all. TDI, however, has specific implications for human creativity. "Historical figures like Mary Shelley or Salvador Dalí ... were inspired creatively by their dreams," Haar Horowitz explains. "The difference here is that we induce these creatively beneficial dreams on purpose, in a targeted manner."

We might still be a long way from what Dom Cobb and company achieved in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning movie, but based on current research, the potential to someday attain their level of dream control exists. We might just need more time until the technology of Inception becomes a real-life invention inspired by science fiction.