Mark Wahlberg Was Offered Star Trek, But A Hilarious Problem Killed The Deal

If you can believe it, Mark Wahlberg almost had a role in J.J. Abrams "Star Trek" franchise as Captain Kirk's father, a role which eventually went to a young Chris Hemsworth. At the time, Abrams had been shopping around potential roles to some pretty big names. But according to Wahlberg in an interview with Total Film, he turned down the role — and for a pretty hilarious reason.

Wahlberg says his upbringing was more practical and as such he's never really been into science-fiction — he remarked he'd only seen the original "Star Wars" once. So, when he tried to read the script, it threw him off. "I tried to read the script, I didn't understand the words or dialogue or anything, and I said, I couldn't do this." Warp speed, Mr. Sulu! Basically, Wahlberg couldn't fathom some of the sci-fi terms and language, probably because it talks about systems and tech that most outside the genre would never recognize.

It worked out for the best in the end. The 2009 reboot of "Star Trek" currently has a 94% rating from critics and a 91% rating from users. It was also a box office hit, making $257 million domestically and $385 million globally on a $150 million budget. It also went on to spawn several sequels, all sans Mark Wahlberg. Although, he is seeing some recent success with his Will Ferrell co-starred comedies topping the Netflix charts. He may not be super into sci-fi, but he sure can be a funny guy. Interestingly, the release of one Ferrell/Wahlberg comedy — "Daddy's Home" — also went up against "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" back when it hit theaters.