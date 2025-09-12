The Will Ferrell And Mark Wahlberg Comedies Taking Over Netflix's Top Charts

It's been close to ten years since Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg battled each other in the 2015 film Daddy's Home. But if you're one of millions of Netflix subscribers, you'll be able to take a trip down memory lane with the iconic comedy duo. Both Daddy's Home and Daddy's Home 2 were added to the streaming platform this month, and both titles are featured on Netflix's Top 10 list this week.

Even if you saw the films when they first released, and/or several times after the fact, this is an excellent opportunity to share some gut-busting cinema with friends, family, enemies, or anyone you believe would get a kick out of watching Will and Mark going toe to toe. It's a perfect way to unwind this weekend, and bonus points if you decide to seek out director Sean Anders' first comedy outing with Ferrell and Wahlberg, too: The Other Guys.

Daddy's Home and Daddy's Home 2 aren't the type of films that will be spending any time in the Library of Congress' cinematic archives, but this is the kind of family-friendly fare everyone gets to giggle at. After all, not everything has to be revered, award-winning gold.