Wolverine Fought A Predator In An Epic Marvel Crossover - Here's Who Won
In an intriguing crossover, clawed X-Men mutant Wolverine finds himself face-to-face with a Predator not once but multiple times. Yes, it is the same type of Predator from the sci-fi movies like "Alien vs Predator" and "Predator: Badlands" that was on our list of the five best sci-fi movies of 2025. This story is published in the four-issue mini-series "Predator vs. Wolverine" that ran from September through December 2023, written by Benjamin Percy and featuring a large team of artists bringing the story to life, including Greg Land, Ken Lashley, Andrea Di Vito, Hayden Sherman, Kei Zama, and Gavin Guidry.
Wolverine and the Predator's battles take place around the world and across multiple decades throughout Wolverine's life. It begins in the early 1900s in Alaska and ends in a final present-day confrontation in the wilderness of Canada. It's a story not only of the victory of a persistent foe, but also of Wolverine's own growth across the decades.
Details of Wolverine and the Predator's battles
"Predator vs. Wolverine" picks up with Wolverine, long before he was an X-Man, working in Alaska when he's attacked by a Predator. The Predator saw Logan fight before and felt called to challenge the man due to his regenerative powers (If you're not familiar, Wolverine's abilities include an incredible healing factor that can heal him from almost anything, which would be incredible if it existed in real life). During their fight, Logan lures the Predator into being attacked by a bear and leaves, believing his foe is gone.
However, the Predator survives and, along with several members of its clan, attacks Wolverine again decades later, by which time he is a soldier working with Team X. Both groups clash, but this time it's Team X who lures the Predator clan into a building filled with explosives and blows it up. The original Predator, though, survives.
The Predator returns to capture Wolverine shortly after his bones are bonded with adamantium, but Wolverine is able to escape. The two clash again while Wolverine is training in Japan, again with no clear winner. Finally, in the present day, Wolverine decides he's ready to put an end to the long conflict. He faces the Predator in the Canadian wilderness. Ultimately, the Predator intends kill them both by self-destructing. Thanks to his healing powers, Wolverine survives the blast, while the Predator does not.
What makes this series interesting
This mini-series marked the first-ever Marvel crossover between the Predator and the X-Men, and was one of the first Predator projects after Marvel owner Disney purchased 21st Century Fox. The book was successful enough to warrant follow-up crossovers, including "Predator vs Black Panther", "Predator vs Spider-Man", and "Predator Kills the Marvel Universe".
Since this storyline spans a century of Wolverine's life, it further fleshes out his early exploits and adventures. This series provides an interesting rivalry that Wolverine must face over and over again, even as he grows as a warrior, develops his skills, and becomes a part of different teams. It can even be seen as the Predator contributing to Wolverine honing his fighting skills.
The Predator and Wolverine are both well-known characters in their own right. Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine in movie adaptations, is likely to be Marvel's main Wolverine going forward. Will we one day see Hugh Jackman battling a Predator? Maybe, maybe not. This comic book series is still very interesting on its own, as it tells of two opponents who struggle to find out who is better. This time, it was Wolverine.