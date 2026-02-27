Wolverine Fought A Predator In An Epic Marvel Crossover - Here's Who Won

"Predator vs. Wolverine" picks up with Wolverine, long before he was an X-Man, working in Alaska when he's attacked by a Predator. The Predator saw Logan fight before and felt called to challenge the man due to his regenerative powers (If you're not familiar, Wolverine's abilities include an incredible healing factor that can heal him from almost anything, which would be incredible if it existed in real life). During their fight, Logan lures the Predator into being attacked by a bear and leaves, believing his foe is gone.

However, the Predator survives and, along with several members of its clan, attacks Wolverine again decades later, by which time he is a soldier working with Team X. Both groups clash, but this time it's Team X who lures the Predator clan into a building filled with explosives and blows it up. The original Predator, though, survives.

The Predator returns to capture Wolverine shortly after his bones are bonded with adamantium, but Wolverine is able to escape. The two clash again while Wolverine is training in Japan, again with no clear winner. Finally, in the present day, Wolverine decides he's ready to put an end to the long conflict. He faces the Predator in the Canadian wilderness. Ultimately, the Predator intends kill them both by self-destructing. Thanks to his healing powers, Wolverine survives the blast, while the Predator does not.