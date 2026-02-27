The John Wick Movie With The Highest Kill Count

There's something consistently satisfying about watching Keanu Reeves walk into a room where he's totally outnumbered and quickly rectifying that issue by way of incredibly orchestrated gunplay or violence with anything else he can get his hands on. That's what fans have learned to love when they sit down to watch "John Wick," Keanu Reeves' killer franchise that all began with the former hitman getting some payback and firing a copious amount of bullets all the way back in 2014.

From there, a brand-new saga was built around Keanu Reeves, featuring some of the best action sequences of the last decade. Now, after four films and a spin-off, Mr. Wick has built up an incredibly large body count that has been shot, stabbed, driven over, and even beaten to death with a library book. But just which of the wild, gunfight-riddled "Wick" movies has a bigger kill count than the rest? Well, it turns out that, as is the standard for any movie sequel, getting better means going bigger. This explains why the largest body count in the "John Wick" franchise goes to Chapter 4, according to Fandom.

By the time the dust has settled on John's most recent outing, he's taken down an impressive 146 ne'er-do-wells with expert efficiency and still managed to make it out alive. That's quite a large number, but what might surprise some is how the rest of the films fare against what many believed to be Mr Wick's last outing, which has now been confirmed to be quite the contrary.