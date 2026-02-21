Do Ergonomic Mice Actually Help Reduce Pain? Here's What Users Say

Several models of ergonomic mice, such as the Logitech Lift and Razer Pro Click V2, opt for a vertical format over the traditional horizontal design. They're meant to be held in a sideways, "handshake" grip, encouraging you to lift your wrist off of your desk and keep pressure off the carpal tunnel. Assuming that's where your wrist pain is originating from, switching to a vertical mouse could help, and reviews on these two particular models are generally positive.

Users on a thread in the r/PCMasterRace subreddit have similar praises to offer, claiming that vertical mice have helped to alleviate pain associated with carpal tunnel syndrome. However, as a user on the r/MouseReview subreddit points out, carpal tunnel syndrome isn't the only cause of wrist pain. It can also come from cubital tunnel syndrome, a form of pain in the wrists and hands that originates from the ulnar nerve in your elbow. If you have this kind of pain, then switching to an ergonomic or vertical mouse won't fix anything.

Another user on the same subreddit puts it best, "Ergonomic mice assume you are at least somewhat close to a standard ergonomic sitting position." Before you consider an ergonomic mouse, make sure you're sitting at your desk correctly, particularly getting an armrest under your elbow that's level with the surface your mouse is on. With optimal seating, you should find that your hand rests more comfortably on the mouse. If that doesn't work, you can shop around for an ergonomic unit, like the Keychron M5, a full-featured vertical mouse.