4 Electric Vehicle Trends We're Worried About In 2026

Using voice commands to control modern electronics can be hit or miss. Simple commands work out great, like when you want to adjust volume quickly, skip music tracks, or search a location via your GPS app of choice without plugging away on a non-touch screen with a frustrating knob or dial. But there are also a lot of actions you can engage quickly with a simple button press. Why ask a virtual assistant to answer an incoming call when you can quickly press a button on your steering wheel, for example, or press another to dismiss it just as quickly.

Alternatively, why ask a virtual assistant to turn down the in-cabin air when you can turn a knob or press a button? It doesn't make sense for those super-simple, quick actions. And when those actions are more complex, often, the virtual assistant just makes things more aggravating. In the office or at your desk, you might have a little more time to fiddle around and argue with the disembodied voice inside the tech, but while you're driving, trying to keep your eyes on the road, ultimately, it's better to get it done as fast as possible, or ask a passenger to handle it.

That's why Renault's Reno avatar sounds like something no one is really asking for inside their EVs, or vehicles of any kind, really. Comprehensive virtual assistants or interactive characters and avatars have us a little worried about future drives.