12 Of The Least Reliable EVs For 2026 According To Consumer Reports

Electric vehicles have become a viable alternative to fuel-powered cars, which are becoming less and less sustainable. In contrast to petrol and diesel cars, EVs are cleaner, run more quietly, and are cheaper to run, given the affordability of electric charging over refueling. Although gas-powered vehicles have dominated the automotive industry since its inception, EVs may soon carve out a substantial chunk of the market for themselves. However, not all EVs are created equal.

As with any vehicle, EVs should be reliable for both routine use and long trips. The last thing you'd want to deal with is an EV whose battery has turned off for no apparent reason in the middle of nowhere. This problem, along with many others, impacts even the best EVs. While most manufacturers have taken major steps to rectify known issues with both EV software and hardware, some EV models still fail to live up to customer expectations.

As part of its overall scores for the vehicles it reviews, Consumer Reports includes metrics for predicted reliability, which are based on survey responses from Consumer Reports members. Unless there's enough data for a given 2026 vehicle model, the "Predicted Reliability" rating is based on the same model from years prior. Notably, EVs with poor reliability track records were often associated with lower overall scores.