5 EVs You Should Avoid (According To Consumer Reports)

Electric vehicles have come a long way in a short amount of time. They're quiet, efficient, and far cleaner to operate than traditional gas-powered vehicles, and with more body styles and price points available than ever, it's easier now to find an EV that fits your lifestyle. But just like internal combustion vehicles, not every EV is a winner. Range limitations, long charging times, awkward interiors, and harsh ride quality can make some models more frustrating than futuristic.

Consumer Reports rated some electric vehicles highly, but what about those not rated so well? There are five EVs that CR recommends steering clear of, whether due to reliability concerns, practicality issues, or simply falling behind the competition. It's also worth noting that CR remains generally cautious about EV reliability as a whole; many models still have more problems per year than their gas-only counterparts.

Of course, taking anyone's word for it isn't a substitute for getting behind the wheel yourself, but it's a good place to start. Every driver has different priorities: the feel of the ride, cabin layout, charging access, tech features, you name it. Think of this as your head start — a quick guide to the EVs that may be more trouble than they're worth. Then test-drive with your own needs in mind.