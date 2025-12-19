10 Issues And Features That Are Draining Your EV Battery

The biggest culprit when it comes to reducing your EV's range isn't a feature of the car at all; it's the person behind the wheel. Whether it's a full electric or even a plug-in hybrid, you're unlikely to achieve the stated mileage unless you adjust your driving habits and learn the subtleties of EV efficiency. When gas is cheap and plentiful, it's easy to ignore fuel efficiency (EVs are still cheaper to fill up, though). But if you're not even sure if you'll make it to the next charging station, you may need to face some harsh truths (unless you've travelled to the future and got one of them shiny new 3,000-mile range electric cars, that is). Aggressive and high-speed driving are the worst offenders that will drain your battery and obliterate range.

Here's a quick tip: If your EV has an Eco mode button, consider it a cheat code to instantly improve your driving habits and range. Eco mode will optimize the drive train and reduce throttle sensitivity. Make a new habit of turning it on every time you get in your car, while also minding the following features and issues that can contribute to your EV's battery drain.