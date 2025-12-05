4 Of The Most Unreliable EVs On The Market Right Now, According To Consumer Reports

You would think that electric vehicles, or EVs, would be more reliable than gas-powered options. While it's true many

electric vehicles proven to be reliable

, a Consumer Reports study revealed that many of today's EVs

have 79% more problems

than ICE vehicles — internal combustion engines. But the problem isn't really because they're electric, or have electric powertrains. It has more to do with the fact that these are new designs, using new technologies and systems, and recently-introduced models tend to have more issues as manufacturers work out growing pains. Hybrid vehicles, by comparison, have 26% fewer problems than ICE vehicles, which shows that the technology can improve and become more reliable overall.

But he numbers highlight the fact that there are EVs on the market that are not as reliable as they should be. That's good to know as you begin vehicle shopping. Going by Consumer Reports' reviews and ratings it's possible to pinpoint the most unreliable EVs on the market right now. Here are the top four mentions.