One Of The Most Expensive Electric Vehicles Shows What's Wrong With Luxury EVs

Luxury electric vehicles (EVs) have something of a problem right now, and it's probable only future technologies will resolve it. In theory, buying a luxury EV should be a win-win: Not only are you riding around town in something that radiates elegance and class, but you're also doing it in a way that's environmentally friendly. Unfortunately, it may come at a price, but not the typical luxury price you expect.

Currently, luxury EVs can suffer from a wide array of problems, and it's not just the initial cost. Battery issues, fast depreciating values, high maintenance costs, and ever-evolving vehicle technology are just a few issues in the industry. And that's before considering general issues EVs experience, such as limitations with charging stations. A good example is the 2025 Mercedes-AMG EQS, which only has a 7.5-out-of-10 rating on Car and Driver and starting price of $148,700. While some issues can be excusable –- especially in emerging tech -– it's not so forgivable when the product is specifically meant to be high-end.

When the price of a vehicle starts venturing into six figures, the demand and necessity for the vehicle to be top-of-the-line only increases. While manufacturers are working diligently to improve the specific tech in luxury EVs, especially in regards to batteries, this can actually create more problems for the current luxury EV market.