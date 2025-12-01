9 Least Reliable Electric Vehicles According To Consumer Reports

Electric vehicles keep improving every year, but reliability is still a sore spot for a surprising number of models. That gap becomes even more obvious when you look at the difference between electric vehicles (EVs) that suffer from various issues and EVs that stand out for reliability. While some models feature impressive ranges, fast charging speeds, and futuristic interiors, others still struggle with basics like software stability, build consistency, or malfunction-prone components.

The amalgamation of such issues results in unreliable EVs that cost you more than they should. That's where this list comes in. We wanted to put together something simple and straightforward that shows which EVs are least reliable in the eyes of an expert like Consumer Reports. All-electric vehicles are already known to have more issues compared to hybrids and gas cars — at least in the reliability rankings of Consumer Reports – but some excel at being bad.

Consumer Reports' reliability scores are based on survey responses from about 300,000 vehicle owners. These surveys covered 20 potential problem areas, including the engine, electric motor, and infotainment system. While model years between 2000 and 2024 were given proper reliability ratings by Consumer Reports, newer models were only given "predicted" reliability scores, which took into account the reception of previous years' models and the improvements the new version actually provides. Without further ado, let us look at the nine least reliable electric vehicles according to Consumer Reports.