12 EVs That Stand Out For Reliability
Electric vehicles are gradually becoming the go-to choice for drivers seeking a cleaner and smarter mode of transportation. Automakers have invested heavily in battery technology and charging infrastructure in the U.S., making EVs more accessible, and reliable. While it might be cheaper to drive an EV compared to a gas car, budget is not the only reason many opt for the more recent technology.
Brands across the globe are constantly competing to release the next best EV, and that tug of war has resulted in some very reliable models. But how reliable are electric vehicles exactly? Well, that depends on numerous factors, ranging from the EVs powertrain, to its build quality, and how it performs over time. All in all, it is very subjective, but we can measure it effectively by looking at certain specs, the level and frequency of defects, malfunctions, or any other problems that an EV owner has faced with a specific model.
If you're looking for a reliable electric vehicle, you'd better buckle up because we've done the research for you, breaking down the data to find the best EVs and their best model years. Our list is based on owner feedback, credible reviews, and survey data to present 10 EVs that stand out for reliability.
2023 BMW i4
BMW and luxury are two words that go hand-in-hand. Aside from its popularity for ICE cars, BMW has made some incredibly reliable EV models, one of which is its 2023 BMW i4. Equipping yourself with this beautiful sedan gives you a range between 256 and 301 miles, depending on the trim. There are three trims, two of which come in rear-wheel-drive: the eDrive35 and the eDrive40. The third trim is the M50, a very powerful all-wheel-drive.
The i4 was also one of the first BMWs to get the iDrive 8 infotainment software. And if you are lucky enough to get one created after July 2023, it will have the upgraded iDrive 8.5, featuring voice commands and other advanced features. Its limited warranty is up to four years or 50,000 miles, and extends up to eight years or 100,000 miles for the battery. Additionally, complimentary maintenance is also available for three years or 36,000 miles. Despite being a little older, it shouldn't be difficult to find one with a big chunk of its warranty still intact.
The 2023 BMW i4 has been tested and scored by thousands of verified owners through J.D. Power, achieving a 74/100 Quality & Reliability rating, with only seven recalls according to Consumer Reports. Since the recent models have yet to go through rigorous testing, 2023's BMW i4 is more than enough to fulfill all your needs.
2024 Porsche Macan EV
Another luxury entry on this list is the 2024 Porsche Macan EV, a high-performance beast that is also extremely user-friendly. With the 2024 Porsche Macan, you can expect to get a range from 288 to 308 miles, though it isn't uncommon for it to go beyond that. The base trim is a standard rear-wheel-drive producing up to 355 horsepower. Its other three trims, 4 Electric, 4S Electric, and Turbo Electric, are all available in all-wheel drives. The Turbo Electric is the fastest with 630 horsepower, zooming from zero to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.
The Macan EV was Porsche's first all-electric SUV, and it has not disappointed. One verified owner on Edmunds noted its reliability by saying, "The experts (Edmunds) thought they were rating an SUV, but the owners knew that they were buying a Porsche. It's its own class. After two years, no issues." Some owners have acknowledged one major drawback, which is the expensive repair cost you might get once in a blue moon. However, that issue is common to all things Porsche.
J.D. Power gave the Macan EV a solid 84/100 Quality & Reliability score, one of the highest on this list. Plus, the Macan EV has only had two recalls so far for the 2024 model, as per Consumer Reports.
2025 Tesla Model 3
You can't talk about EVs without mentioning Tesla. While its sales have decreased over the last decade, it still makes up over a third of the U.S. EV market share. And even though Tesla already failed its promise of a big range on semi-trucks, the 2025 Tesla Model 3 certainly hits the mark when it comes to reliability. It is a sports electric sedan giving a range between 298 and 363 miles. It features a rear-wheel-drive option in the long-range trim, and an all-wheel-drive option in both long-range and performance trims. The performance trim is the fastest, capable of reaching 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.
What makes the Model 3 even better in the long run is that, according to research, it is the cheapest car to own in the U.S. in terms of yearly cost. The 2025 Tesla Model 3 earned a well-deserved 82/100 Quality & Reliability score from J.D. Power. So far, it has had only three recalls, according to Consumer Reports.
2023 Porsche Taycan
The 2023 Porsche Taycan is an electric sports sedan and perhaps one of the best contributions Porsche has made to the EV industry. It has several trims available in three body types: classic sedan, wagon-like cross turismo, and sport turismo. The Taycan can get between 199 and 246 miles of range, and while that may seem low compared to others on this list, the Taycan is renowned as one of the leading sports EVs in the market. Its Turbo S trim produces up to 750 horsepower and can go up to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds.
Even though Porche's recent Taycan is more powerful with more range, the 2023 model stands out for its reliability. EVs in general do not have a very good resale value, and thanks to the Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) status, people can purchase a near mint-condition 2023 Taycan for a much lower price than the original, with some of its warranty intact through Porsche's own program.
The 2023 Porsche Taycan has seen ten recalls, as noted by Consumer Reports, which is not uncommon for a few-year-old model. Plus, it has a solid 76/100 Quality & Reliability score from J.D. Power.
2024 BMW iX
The 2024 BMW iX offers one of the most compelling and reliable luxury SUVs, thanks to BMW's premium components. The 2024 model comes in two trims: the xDrive50, with a range of 307 miles and 516 horsepower, and the iX M60 with a shorter range of 296 miles and 610 horsepower.
The reason we picked 2024 specifically is due to the long, rigorous testing done by experts, and the Electrify America promo. With this, you can get two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions, with a 60-minute waiting period between them. This is also available for the i4 model we mentioned above.
In terms of reliability, the 2024 BMW iX earned a 79/100 Quality & Reliability score from J.D. Power – one of the highest for a luxury EV. For a premium model of its size, the 2024 BMW iX stands out as an EV you can depend on. According to Consumer Reports, there have been four recalls for this model.
2024 Kia EV6
While Kia is not the most well-known for being a reliable brand, a few of its models certainly stand out for their long-term performance and owner feedback. One such model is the 2024 Kia EV6, capable of achieving 218 to 310 miles of range, depending on the drivetrain and trim. Its most efficient trims are the Light Long Range, Wind, and GT-Line RWD, offering an estimated range of 310 miles.
The EV6 comes backed by a strong battery warranty of 10 years or 100,000 miles in the U.S., and with Kia's rapid expansion of EV infrastructure and service support, it is definitely one of the most dependable EVs currently available in the market. It also features a fast charging time; InsideEVs notes that it takes around 10 minutes to get to almost 80% — now that's pretty impressive.
The EV6 offers a mix of long-range capability and respectable durability for its class, and for that, it has received a 76/100 Quality & Reliability score from J.D. Power. Additionally, Consumer Reports shows the 2024 Kia EV6 has received only two recalls to date. Strong performance, generous warranty, and an impressive battery — what else could you want from an EV?
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6
Next in line is Hyundai's aerodynamically designed electric sedan, the 2024 IONIQ 6. It features ultra-fast charging with an 800V system and an estimated range of 240 to 361 miles depending on the drivetrain and trim. On the lower end of that range, there is the standard SE with only rear-wheel-drive. In contrast, the SE, SEL, and Limited trims are available with all-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive.
The 2024 IONIQ 6 competes with the Kia EV6's battery capabilities by boasting a 10-80% charge in about 18 minutes. One verified owner on Edmunds highlighted their EV journey starting with the 2024 IONIQ 6 by stating, "I couldn't stand EVs until I bought one. I don't think I will ever go back to gas. Roomy, comfortable vehicle, and I appreciate the limited maintenance and Hyundai perks."
J.D. Power gave it a Quality & Reliability rating of 76/100, and since its release, it has only seen four recalls, as noted by Consumer Reports.
2025 Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y is an EV that Tesla itself was extremely confident in before its first release, and it made history by becoming the first all-electric vehicle to be the world's best-selling car — even beating Toyota's Corolla.
The 2025 Model Y comes in two trims, the long-range — available in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive, with 337 and 311 miles of range, respectively, and the performance trim — which features only all-wheel-drive and gives a lower range of 277 miles. Compared to previous years, the 2025 Model Y gets even better with ventilated front seats, inspired by the Model 3, and a rear-seat touchscreen.
According to the same affordability study that highlighted the Model 3 as the least expensive EV, the Model Y is also ranked favorably, amongst models from Nissan, Honda, Kia, and Toyota, which are hallmarks of affordability. The experts at J.D. Power have given it a 78/100 Quality & Reliability score. Moreover, the 2025 Model Y has only seen two recalls, according to Consumer Reports. So, whether you want the 2025 Model 3 or 2025 Model Y, the decision might just come down to your preference for a sedan or an SUV.
2025 Tesla Model S
The 2025 Tesla Model S remains the brand's flagship electric sedan in both performance and luxury, offering a long range of 348 to 410 miles. It comes in two trims, the standard Model S and the all-powerful Plaid, with an unbelievable 1,020 horsepower, capable of reaching 60 mph in 1.99 seconds under perfect conditions, according to Tesla.
It's one of the brand's most recognizable EVs and continues to set the tone for Tesla's tech and software-first approach. The 2025 Model S is available in dual-motor and tri-motor setups, depending on the chosen configuration, while also including Tesla's premium interior tech. One verified owner on Edmunds gave their verdict on the Model S by saying, "Highly recommend if it's in the budget. We loved the Model 3, but the S is now the best car we've ever driven or owned!"
Being from Tesla, the Model S benefits from frequent software updates and a broad charging network, which gives it an edge over other luxury options. In terms of reliability, it has a high 82/100 Quality & Reliability score from J.D. Power, with only two recalls according to Consumer Reports.
2024 Genesis GV60
The 2024 Genesis GV60 is a luxury SUV that boasts some of the most interesting features on the market. It has Face Connect biometric facial recognition for unlocking and starting the car, and includes a Crystal Sphere gear selector that rotates to reveal a shift-by-wire controller when the car is started — talk about futuristic.
The 2024 GV60 comes in three trims: the standard rear-wheel-drive offering 294 miles of range, the advanced all-wheel-drive offering 248 miles, and the performance all-wheel-drive offering 235 miles. One of the key points of the GV60 is its sheer uniqueness, as stated by a verified owner on Edmunds, "It's really quiet, but you can also change the drive sounds setting to your preference. I'm also glad I'm driving a unique car, as it seems everyone and their mom has a Tesla."
Granted, the GV60 suffers from having a shorter range than most others, but there are still ways you can extend your electric vehicle's range. Even with its base performance, it is overall a much more enjoyable experience, and who doesn't want to have fun? Moreover, it is reliable, earning a 74/100 Quality & Reliability score from J.D. Power, with only five recalls, as mentioned by Consumer Reports.
2025 Nissan Leaf
The 2025 Nissan Leaf checks all the boxes when it comes to your needs — affordability? Check. Brand reputation? Check. A long track record of reliability and strong dealer support? Check and check. It has consistently topped the charts for being the cheapest electric vehicle on the market, and even outshines some of the more expensive options. The Nissan Leaf is also the oldest EV on this list and paved the way for mass-market production and adoption of electric vehicles.
It comes in two trims, the S front-wheel-drive, offering a range of 149 miles, and the SV Plus front-wheel-drive, offering 212 miles. It may not be built for long routes, but if your daily commute is short and within the city, the 2025 Nissan Leaf could be your best option. One verified owner on Edmunds talked about their experience saying, "Owned for over a year and no issues. Great overall EV. Comfortable, reliable, and great value. Consistently getting over the EPA range listed."
The 2025 Nissan Leaf received a 76/100 Quality & Reliability rating from J.D. Power, and has no reported recalls as per Consumer Reports. Unsurprisingly, it is also the EV with the lowest claim rate, according to a UK study.
2025 Tesla Model X
Tesla's high-performance all-electric SUV continues to blend family practicality with sports-car pace. The 2025 Tesla Model X delivers a reasonable range between 314 and 329 miles, while retaining the brand's hallmark rapid acceleration and tri-motor Plaid option for gearheads who want outright speed. If you haven't guessed already, it shares the same two trim philosophy with the Model S.
While it does offer a similar performance to the Model S, it supports up to 5,000 lbs of towing, a generous cargo volume of 94.5 cu ft, and seating for up to five adults. The 2025 Model X is a premium electric family hauler that can still sprint. Moreover, Tesla's supercharger network enables fast top-speed charging of up to 250 kW, and the model retains the brand's minimalist interior with the distinctive falcon-wing rear doors for a great final touch.
On reliability measures, J.D. Power has given the 2025 Model X a Quality & Reliability rating of 81/100. Consumer Reports has listed three recalls on this model to date.
Methodology
We created this list based on feedback from verified owners, reviews from critics like Edmunds and Car and Driver, and surveys from reliable sources such as J.D. Power and Consumer Reports. These EVs are not ranked, and their order on this list does not reflect their reliability relative to one another.