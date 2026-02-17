iOS 26.4 Beta Is Testing One Of Android's Best RCS Features
After years of back and forth about blue bubbles and green bubbles, Apple finally addressed the need for better text messaging services between Android and iPhones with the introduction of RCS (rich communication services). Despite finally bridging that gap, RCS on iPhone has been missing one key feature that Android users have enjoyed for years: end-to-end encryption. Luckily, it seems Apple has finally received the memo and is doing something about it.
In a new release of iOS 26.4 beta, Apple has finally started testing encrypted RCS chats. However, there are a few catches. Just like when Apple originally introduced RCS in iOS 18 beta 2, the company is taking things a little slow before rolling out the feature fully. In fact, Apple says that encrypted RCS messaging isn't coming out with the next release of iOS 26, and that during its testing, it won't be compatible with all carriers or outside of Apple devices — which means we won't see RCS conversations between Android and Apple devices supporting end-to-end encryption just yet.
The company hasn't shared any details on when it expects to launch encrypted RCS to the majority of iOS users, though it sounds like it will take some carrier implementation to pull off, which was also needed to even get RCS messaging working across carriers before. It is also worth noting that the new RCS features are being integrated into iPadOS and macOS as well.
Why encrypted RCS messaging matters
One of the biggest benefits of RCS messaging in the first place is its end-to-end encryption. This is why it has been preferred over standard text messaging (SMS). However, even with the implementation of RCS in iOS, we didn't receive that same level of encryption. So while RCS is better overall for messaging between Apple and Android devices, it is lacking the encryption that truly makes it stand out above SMS.
We've been hearing rumors about RCS getting encryption on iPhone for months, too, so it is nice to finally have Apple making some definitive progress towards it. This lack of encryption has also kept RCS from being as fully on par with the privacy that iMessage affords, as iMessage is completely end-to-end encrypted, which is another reason it has become such a popular way to communicate. While it might not seem like that big of a deal, encrypted apps and messaging services can help protect your privacy, messages, and files, even if the telephone company you purchase your service from comes under attack.
That's why it is so important for RCS on Apple devices to mirror the same level of encryption that we already see on Android devices.