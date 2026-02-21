These Are The Best Portable Chargers For Laptops, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buy one of the newest MacBooks, Windows laptops, or Chromebooks, and you're likely to get good battery life, with manufacturers often advertising all-day battery life for their newest notebooks. Long battery life will improve your productivity, as you won't be tied to a wall socket for some last-minute energy top-up. But a battery life estimate of over 12 hours isn't a guarantee that you'll always have enough juice in the tank, as life can get in the way. Emergencies, like power outages or bringing the wrong adapter on an overseas trip, can also turn your depleted laptop into a temporarily useless computer.

If you own an older laptop model that never offered all-day battery life, or one whose battery has aged significantly, you'll also run into battery issues and deal with the inevitable anxiety that comes with that. A portable charger is the solution for many of these scenarios, and Consumer Reports has identified the best models that can serve your laptop. While these power banks may charge other devices, including your smartphone and tablet, they're not the same as the regular battery pack you may carry in your bag. The power bank you use for your phone is usually light and can offer at least a full charge for the handset.

But while it can charge the phone, it won't be good enough for your laptop. You'll need slightly larger and heavier devices for notebooks, as they have to pack more energy than the average phone power bank. Unfortunately, some that CR recommends may already be out of stock with some vendors, even though Consumer Reports released its rankings in September 2025. However, the vendors have already released newer devices that can serve as replacements.