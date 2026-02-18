Apple Is Quietly Working On These Three New AI Wearable Devices

Apple's smart glasses are being designed to compete with Meta's own smart glasses, which debuted at Meta Connect in September of last year. As you'd expect from a pair of smart glasses, they will be able to take photos and record video. They will also "make phone calls, access Siri, take actions based on surroundings," and play music. Of course, if they have to be tethered to an iPhone in order to work, it's hard to see the benefit of using such a device to play music or make phone calls.

Arguably, the primary use case for such a device would be to take first-person photos and videos and then use AI to leverage that data. The report notes that the glasses are being positioned as "an all-day AI companion capable of understanding what a user is seeing and doing in real time. Wearers could look at an object and ask what it is and get assistance with everyday tasks."

When it comes to navigation, Apple's smart glasses may make getting around town more natural. Instead of trying to orient yourself to a destination on a virtual map, the smart glasses might be able to process the location of nearby landmarks and buildings in real time. In such a scenario, imagine directions that tell you to "take a left at the green skyscraper coming up on your right" instead of "take a left in 100 feet."

As for which frames Apple is going to use, the report claims that the company will use its own frames as opposed to partnering with established brands. Apple's frames are said to be high-end and will have a more premium look and feel than what Meta has produced.