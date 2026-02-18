One Of The Best Streaming Apps Might Be Coming To Apple CarPlay Very Soon

With the first beta of iOS 26.4 now available, X user Aaron found references that the Apple TV app is coming to Apple CarPlay. Besides that, 9to5Mac found references that the already-announced "Video In Car" feature, which Apple unveiled during the WWDC 2025 keynote, is finally being implemented to CarPlay.

While we can't say for sure if Apple will indeed release this CarPlay feature with iOS 26.4, the company has given enough time for developers to introduce this feature to their apps. According to a support page, Apple will let them implement apps with the ability to AirPlay video content to a CarPlay infotainment system when the vehicle is parked.

That said, with references to the Apple TV app in iOS 26.4 beta code, this could also mean that other streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Max could make their way to CarPlay. After all, if Apple is implementing its own solution, other streaming services could follow the same path. This has been one of the top requests of CarPlay users, and it seems Apple is finally listening.