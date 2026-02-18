One Of The Best Streaming Apps Might Be Coming To Apple CarPlay Very Soon
With the first beta of iOS 26.4 now available, X user Aaron found references that the Apple TV app is coming to Apple CarPlay. Besides that, 9to5Mac found references that the already-announced "Video In Car" feature, which Apple unveiled during the WWDC 2025 keynote, is finally being implemented to CarPlay.
While we can't say for sure if Apple will indeed release this CarPlay feature with iOS 26.4, the company has given enough time for developers to introduce this feature to their apps. According to a support page, Apple will let them implement apps with the ability to AirPlay video content to a CarPlay infotainment system when the vehicle is parked.
That said, with references to the Apple TV app in iOS 26.4 beta code, this could also mean that other streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Max could make their way to CarPlay. After all, if Apple is implementing its own solution, other streaming services could follow the same path. This has been one of the top requests of CarPlay users, and it seems Apple is finally listening.
Here's what we know about Apple TV on CarPlay
According to the strings found by Aaron, users will be able to access Apple TV when the vehicle is parked. To do that, they will have to turn on Location Services in iPhone settings, in addition to review the privacy information of the Apple TV app, and then sign in to the app using the iPhone. After doing that, they will be able to take advantage of Apple TV on CarPlay.
With the Apple TV app, users can watch Apple TV originals, find, buy, and rent other movies and shows from the iTunes Store, and even manage what they're watching on other streaming services. If users are subscribed to an Apple TV channel, they can also continue to watch their favorite shows without leaving the app, but in the case of other streaming services that have a basic integration, like Disney+ and Max, users will have to wait for these providers to offer an app or Video in CarPlay feature to take advantage of that content.
While Apple still won't allow video streaming consumption with the vehicle moving, it's already a big improvement for those on a long road trip, who usually wait for a family member to finish an appointment, or that just want to kill sometime in the vehicle.
iOS 26 marks the biggest cycle update to CarPlay yet
Unlike other years, Apple went far and beyond with CarPlay. Not only did the system get a new look with Liquid Glass, but there's a new notification system that is less intrusive when the person is driving, in addition to a few other iMessage upgrades. For example, message notifications also appear more compact, but it's also easier to respond to a message with a tap back, and even unpin chats.
Widgets and Live Activities are also a big part of CarPlay in iOS 26, as you can keep an eye on a friend's flight before picking them up at the airport, keep an eye on your team's match, and even if your DoorDash delivery is about to arrive. Drivers can also have a map opened up with Live Activities and widgets still being displayed, making sure users have everything they need in just a tap.
With those features, Apple greatly improved the driving experience by tightening the integration between the iPhone and the infotainment display. Now, with Video in Car arriving sooner than later, this is another function that will make CarPlay even more useful for people's everyday driving experience.