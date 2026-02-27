Stephen Graham Led A British Prison Series That Makes Netflix's Adolescence Look Mild

Anyone familiar with the work of Stephen Graham, the co-creator and star of Netflix's "Adolescence," knows that the English actor revels in roles that are inherently dark and heavy. His character, Eddie Miller, in the 2025 Netflix miniseries — which the internet can't stop raving about — was a prime example of that, but it's hardly the most severe or haunting role he played during the three-plus decades he's been an actor. If you saw 2007's "This is England," you'll never forget Graham's neo-Nazi Combo, and the same goes for Joseph, a broken man who confronts the abuser who sexually assaulted him as a child in 2019's "The Virtues." That's also the case with Eric McNally, a prison officer Graham played in the BBC's 2021 anthology prison drama, "Time."

In the three-episode first season, McNally serves as the supervising officer of Mark Cobden (the other lead played by a restrained Sean Bean), a middle-aged teacher convicted of killing a man while driving under the influence. As a guard, McNally is firm, diligent, and incredibly tough, but he also carries the daunting burden of having his son David (Paddy Rowan) behind bars in a different facility. Trouble begins to brew for McNally when an inmate tells him that he knows where David is, and if he doesn't help certain people here, his son might get hurt soon.

Both men face impossible situations, with Cobden finding himself in a world ruled by violence he can't handle, and McNally facing the kind of corruption he carefully steered away from his entire career. Little by little, the characters begin to break down in a flawed penal system that seems designed for ruining lives instead of rehabilitating troubled criminals.