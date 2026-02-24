Science fiction has an uncanny history of foretelling scientific advancement, predicting technological breakthroughs, ranging from tablets to holograms, and even defining the public's understanding of complex scientific phenomenon. Since its earliest iterations, a fierce debate has raged amongst cinephiles and scientists alike over the extent of the genre's scientific influence. Most notably is sci-fi's influence over the public's understanding of complex scientific concepts. Perhaps nowhere is this more relevant than the realm of space travel, in which films like "Woman in the Moon" (1929) by legendary Austrian director Fritz Lang have proven incredibly prescient, serving as the first popular representation of everything from rocket countdowns and lunar orbits to the politics surrounding modern space races.

Since Georges Méliès' "A Trip To The Moon" debuted in 1902, audiences have delighted in cinema's differing portrayals of space travel, with directorial legends like George Lucas, Christopher Nolan, and Stanley Kubrick shooting for the stars. But perhaps no movie has had as great an effect on space travel, and the public's understanding of it, than Lang's silent epic. Today, "Woman in the Moon" is credited as the first film to depict space travel as a realistic scientific endeavor. Released in 1929 , two years after Lang's revolutionary epic "Metropolis" cemented him atop the international cinema scene, "Woman in the Moon" was crafted by a team of scientists to be as realistic as possible; a fact which some observers credit for the film's banning by Nazi Germany in WWII. As much a spy thriller and romantic melodrama as it is an odyssey through outer space, "Woman in the Moon" continues to stand out as a technical marvel that, nearly 100 years after its debut, holds up as one of the most scientifically accurate sci-fi films of its era.