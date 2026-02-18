Jared Leto's Huge Sci-Fi Box Office Flop Is Finally Finding An Audience On Disney+

One person's big-screen trash is another's streaming treasure, and that couldn't be truer when it comes to a specific entry that's found its way into Disney+'s top ten. As revealed by FlixPatrol and Disney+, if the TV remote is within reach, somehow, one of the House of Mouse's biggest box-office failures of 2025 has earned a second life on the streamer, presumably because of how good it looks, sounds, and well, that's about it.

Hitting theaters back on October 10, 2025, "Tron: Ares" was a critical and box-office failure. Earning only 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, the third entry in the Grid-based franchise that was anything but scientifically accurate was deemed by Mashable as a "heavy-handed, dunderheaded, and over earnest, but also occasionally funny, charming, sexy, and thrilling" and in the eyes of Kermode and Mayo's Take on YouTube "one of the most boring experiences I've had in a very long time... I didn't care about anyone or anything at any point."

Unfortunately, the receipts for "Tron: Ares" time at the cinema fared just as poorly. "Ares" brought in a disappointing $142.2 million against an estimated production budget of nearly $220 million, making it something of a disaster for Disney. So what does the threequel have going for it to earn such a safe spot in Disney+'s watchlist?