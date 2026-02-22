4 Cheap Audiophile Headphones Actually Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking to up your audio game and grab a good pair of headphones, then you might already know that it can be costly. While the best of the best audiophile headphones will set you back several hundred dollars, there are also multiple entry-level options that you can pick up for much cheaper. However, it can be easy to get overwhelmed with all the options that claim they're designed for audiophiles. Luckily, you don't have to take this next step alone, and we've put together some of the best-rated audiophile headphones that you can pick up for under $350.
While that might still sound like a lot, $350 is actually considered very cheap when you start looking at what is considered the best audiophile headphones on the market right now, like a pair of Sennheiser HD 800 S, which retail for $1,999 at the time of this article's writing. If $350 is still a bit too much to swallow, though, then you'll find other options on this list that are considered even more affordable at under $200.
FiiO FT1
Coming in at just $165 without any deals, it's easy to see why the FiiO FT1 has become a go-to recommendation for a good, entry-level and budget-friendly option for those looking to test the waters of audiophile-level headphones. Featuring 60 mm dynamic drivers, the FIIO FT1 has garnered a lot of recommendations from Amazon reviewers, with many praising the quality of the headphones.
These closed-back, over-the-ear headphones also feature solid wooden cups, which help play into the design that the company has created to provide "balanced tuning" and "clear sound." This is made possible thanks to the nano wood fiber composite diaphragm, which also includes "a specific portion of carbon fiber" to assist with "acoustic toughness." All of this comes together to provide both a lightweight but durable design to go with the headphone's crisp and clean audio.
FiiO says that the closed-back design helps allow for up to -26dB of sound insulation. Combine that with the 32 Ohm sensitivity design, and you have a solid pair of headphones that deliver audiophile-level quality without breaking the bank. Just don't forget to pick up a DAC, as having one can help increase quality even more by converting the digital audio signal to analogue, which audiophiles say will make your headphones sound even better.
Sennheiser HD 560S
Sennheiser has become a fairly common name among headphone enthusiasts and the company's more audiophile-friendly options continue to pop up in recommendations. The Sennheiser HD 560S specifically is a good budget-friendly option, as these cheap headphones cost less than $200 on sale (though they typically retail for closer to $280 when not discounted). These open-backed headphones feature Sennheiser's open ear cups, which are combined with dynamic 38mm drivers to allow for what the company calls a "natural propagation of sound waves."
Amazon customers praise these headphones for being neutral, without an overemphasis on highs or lows. This makes them extremely easy to work with when it comes to personalizing your equalizer settings, as you won't have to go out of your way to make up for any extremes on either end of the spectrum. Further, customers praise them for being lightweight and easy to wear for long hours at a time, and the neutral sound makes them a solid option for entry-level audiophiles.
Some reviews have even noted that the neutral sound of the HD 560S makes them a great option for competitive gaming, too, as the wide soundstage provides excellent positional audio. Like many open-back headphones, though, the Sennheiser HD 560S do tend to leak audio from their cups, so they might not be as useful for isolating sounds in loud environments.
Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X
If you start looking through Reddit and forum threads for good audiophile-level headphones, then you'll find plenty of mentions of Beyerdynamic. Perhaps one of the best options in the company's headphone lineup, though, the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X has a lot to offer. While one of the more expensive options on our list — retailing for roughly $320 most of the time — this pair of headphones has earned more than its share of recommendations and reviews online.
Thanks to its open-backed, over-the-ear design and included 45 mm drivers, the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X delivers excellent sound across the board. Some customers on Amazon do note that the headphones offer a "slight V curve in the lows and upper mids/highs," but that it doesn't sound washed out like some other headphones with similar curves. They also highlight that the separation of instruments when listening to music is fantastic, and that the cables that come with the headphones are high quality and easily detachable — making them a big plus for going with the DT 900 Pro X.
Another reviewer says that the DR 900 Pro X fixes one of their biggest issues with Beyerdynamic headphones, which was their overly bright tuning. However, this model doesn't suffer from the same issue, and when compared to other headphones in the same general price range, they deliver exceptional sound. On top of sounding delightful, buyers also say they love the warranty that Beyerdynamic offers with its products.
Meze Audio 99 Classics
Another mainstay in the audiophile industry, Meze has become synonymous with quality and affordable headphones thanks to its affordable prices compared to more high-end headphones and the fact that many of its headphones don't require an amplifier to run due to their lower ohm requirement. While they might range on the higher-end of price options on this list, the Meze Audio 99 Classics sport an almost timeless look thanks to their wooden cups and closed-back design.
The headphones sport a 40 mm driver, and commenters on Reddit say they have a bassy response that makes them fantastic for playing games or listening to music where you really want to hear the bass hit. One Amazon reviewer even called them "an astounding introduction to the world of audiophile headphones," noting that they look great and sound great. Others have noted that the clarity of the 99 Classics is impeccable and that the build style makes them a standout option for headphone buyers who want to make the most of their investment.
While the $310 starting price might seem like a huge investment up front, many customers noted these headphones are worth the price thanks to the sound and build quality they offer. Additionally, Meze has designed the 99 Classics to be completely serviceable by relying on nuts and bolts to hold everything together instead of glue. This is also a solid option for anyone who wants a microphone with their headphones, as the 99 Classics offer a built-in mic on one of the detachable cables.
How we chose these headphones
When looking for the best cheap headphones for audiophiles, we started by searching for Reddit threads where other users have asked for advice from the community. From there, we began narrowing down our list by looking at lists and rankings from other websites, as well as Amazon reviews from customers who have been verified as owning those particular headsets.
Because we wanted to focus on cheaper options, we set a price ceiling of $350. While that isn't the cheapest you could go by any means, we knew it would give us a nice range to work with when it came to finding good options that people would actually want to spend money on.