4 Cheap Audiophile Headphones Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to up your audio game and grab a good pair of headphones, then you might already know that it can be costly. While the best of the best audiophile headphones will set you back several hundred dollars, there are also multiple entry-level options that you can pick up for much cheaper. However, it can be easy to get overwhelmed with all the options that claim they're designed for audiophiles. Luckily, you don't have to take this next step alone, and we've put together some of the best-rated audiophile headphones that you can pick up for under $350.

While that might still sound like a lot, $350 is actually considered very cheap when you start looking at what is considered the best audiophile headphones on the market right now, like a pair of Sennheiser HD 800 S, which retail for $1,999 at the time of this article's writing. If $350 is still a bit too much to swallow, though, then you'll find other options on this list that are considered even more affordable at under $200.