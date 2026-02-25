If You Loved Netflix's The Rip, Watch This Classic John Carpenter Movie Next

Best filmic buds Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have stuck it out on screen several times, and often the results have been a joy to watch. The pair reunited for a gritty Netflix crime drama called "The Rip" that casts them as two Miami cops who come into possession of a huge stash of dirty money. With the clock ticking over what to do with the find, lines are drawn and loyalty is tested as friends become foes, all while pinned down in a house in an eerily empty neighborhood, where attackers are trying to get in.

While the film might not have reached the heights of their previous collaborations, it manages to evoke a vibe similar to other thrillers set over a single night, and, more specifically, to a John Carpenter classic. It carries an atmosphere built around a quiet evening that's a little too quiet, with characters questioning each other's motives amid attacks from faceless gunmen just out of sight. Die-hard film fans would undoubtedly want to queue up the 1976 classic, "Assault on Precinct 13," once they're done with "The Rip," so as to be reminded how movies like this are really done.