4 Problems NASA's Artemis II Still Has To Fix Still Before Its Launch

Humanity's impending return to the moon after more than 50 years has many excited about the prospect of Artemis II finally lifting off and setting out for the stars. However, as time grows closer and closer to the next moon-based mission, many are finding themselves more and more concerned about a few things surrounding Artemis II and its primary spacecraft, the Orion capsule.

There's no doubt that Artemis II's launch is a big one for NASA and humanity alike. And while it's good to be excited about what the mission will accomplish, it's also important that everything be tackled in a smart and safe way to ensure those astronauts come back home safe. While some of these issues also plagued the Artemis I mission, others have more recently appeared, continuing to paint the potential safety of Artemis II in a negative light.

In fact, NASA has already seen multiple issues pushing back the launch of Artemis II. NASA still hopes to launch the rocket sometime in March. However, the agency will need to address these issues in one way or another if it wants to launch without incident and ensure the safety of the four astronauts aboard. All of these problems, combined with the overall cost of the Artemis program, have led some to believe humanity's return to the moon might be doomed already.