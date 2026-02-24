How To Deep Clean Your Steam Deck The Right Way

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A clean life is a happy life, which is something very apparent in the world of technology. Keeping your devices clean will help extend their lives and allow you to get the most out of them, especially with how expensive new technology can be. And considering we are living right in the middle of a memory and storage shortage that's even impacting items you use every day, keeping your devices clean and running longer is more important than ever before.

You might think that simply wiping your Steam Deck's screen with the sleeve of your hoodie is enough to get you by, but you might actually be doing more harm than good. In fact, you might actually be cleaning your Steam Deck improperly and reducing its overall life if you are using some common cleaning products that you have lying around the house.

It's essential to set up a basic cleaning regime to keep your Steam Deck up and running at its full potential. Things such as shell and screen maintenance, button and input testing, and port inspection should be done regularly. And at all costs, avoid using any aggressive liquid cleaner or compressed air, both of which can lead to damage to the external and internal components.