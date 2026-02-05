Valve Confirms Our Worst Fear For The Steam Machine

It's not easy being a gamer these days, and those looking forward to Valve's Steam Machine may be waiting a little longer to hear more about when they can actually get their hands on the device and what they should expect to pay. With Valve's Steam Deck being a popular and easy-to-upgrade portable gaming device, the Steam Machine is meant to be something similar for a gamer's living room or gaming area. However, the company's recent news possibly reveals that the potential price of the machine is greatly in question.

Valve announced in its February 4, 2026, blog post that the current market for computer components is causing the company to "revisit" an exact shipping date and costs for its latest wave of physical products. Unfortunately, this news tracks rather well, considering AI data centers are causing certain everyday electronic items to skyrocket in price. It will be interesting to see if Valve can make the machine affordable for consumers.

In what's already becoming a potentially expensive year for tech, the news is likely to frustrate gamers, many of whom are already dealing with the rising costs of components such as RAM and GPUs. However, Valve did provide new information about the Steam Machine that isn't entirely bad news. As it stands, the Steam Machine is expected to sport an AMD Zen 4 6-core CPU, an AMD RDNA 3 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. There will also be options for 512GB or 2TB NVMe SSD storage.