Will 2026 Be The Most Expensive Year For Tech? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

If you have big plans to buy tech in 2026, you may be out of luck. According to recent research from Consumer Reports, tech this year will likely cost more than ever. There is one easy factor to point to that is responsible for these soaring prices: artificial intelligence (AI).

As AI tech sees a huge surge of development, causing more data centers to be created, it has put increased pressure on the need for RAM for AI memory, computer chips, hard drives, and more that are all needed to meet tech company demands for their artificial intelligence goals. This strain on the market is likely to increase the cost of everyday tech for the average person, even those who don't use AI at all. For example, the anticipated Steam Machine is going to cost more than you think, likely due to AI needs driving up material costs.

You may have already seen some price increases, but the cushion of the holiday season has shielded the average customer from these rising costs. Companies have prioritized enticing sales and getting rid of old inventory at the turn of the new year. Now that the holidays are behind us, a daunting future of buying very expensive tech lies ahead, and companies are already forecasting negative impacts on the 2026 market for product sales.