The Steam Machine Is Going To Cost More Than You Think, And It's Pretty Clear Why

Steam is a popular computer gaming platform, and now, it has rocked the industry with the announcement of its TV-compatible console, the Steam Machine. It promises enough power to play an internal library of games on its own SteamOS operating system. Though this has excited many PC gamers and intrigued the gaming world in general, there are concerns about how much it is actually going to cost.

Gaming has only become more expensive over time, with increasingly complex consoles and more in-depth games. As the Steam Machine straddles the line between a gaming console and a computer, talk about how much this item will ultimately cost has flooded online forums.

Valve, the company behind the Steam Machine, sees this product as a competitor with PCs, not necessarily other gaming consoles like Xbox or Play Station. This seems to hint that it will be priced higher, comparable to a computer. There is also the issue of current price hikes for internal memory systems, which the Steam Machine will certainly need. Once the final price is actually announced by Valve, it may end up being met with exasperation by a public that is already a bit tired of paying so much for gaming products.