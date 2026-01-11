The Cheap And Easy Way You Can Instantly Upgrade Your Steam Deck

Since its release in 2022, Steam Deck changed how many players on PC could play their games, considering that it can be played on a portable device. Despite there being some other handheld PCs out there at that time, their costs were much higher than today, so the Valve gadget became a good entry point for those who want a portable console, but aren't attracted to the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware proposition. However, despite the Steam Deck offering good accessibility, it also comes with problems, since the console came with some limited specs to cut costs and be sold at a cheaper price.

You can't swap out the Steam Deck's GPU or processor, but storage is a different story, and a surprisingly easy fix. With modern AAA titles eating up massive amounts of drive space, the base 64GB model can often struggle to hold even a single title. That way, expanding your memory isn't just a luxury; it's essential if you want to keep a healthy library on hand without the constant headache of redownloading files.

Thankfully, Steam Deck users have some options to do cheap and easy upgrades to their consoles, since the handheld PC made by Valve is compatible with two different upgrades. This way, it's possible to choose what better suits your needs and stop the need to do storage management on your console.