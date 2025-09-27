Every Steam Deck Owner Should Install This App For Better Battery Life And Performance

There's no doubting the power and performance of the Steam Deck, but if you're an everyday player that puts hours into your favorite action-adventure and RPG titles, you'll know how taxing certain games can be on the hardware. While there are a number of tweaks you can make to enhance your Deck's gameplay settings for improved battery life and smoother performance, one of the best optimizations actually comes to us from GitHub. But first, we have to talk about another program entirely:

It's a bundle of software called Lossless Scaling, and once implemented, it allows your Steam Deck to run at up to double its normal frame rate. Initially developed for Windows, Lossless Scaling uses a custom-built machine-learning model, known as LSFG 3, to inject extra frames into whatever game you're playing — even those that don't have native frame generation or scaling features.

Thanks to the ingenuity of one PancakeTAS and a few other GitHub contributors, the LSFG model at the core of the Lossless Scaling software can now be used with Linux builds. The community mod is called lsfg-vk, and it's available in a number of pre-built Linux packages. This homegrown plugin tells the LSFG model to act as a Vulkan layer between actual gameplay and your Deck's graphics card.

Here's everything you need to know about downloading and installing the software for your Steam Deck, and how it can improve your console's deliverables.