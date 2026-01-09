You're Going To Hate How Much The Steam Machine Costs In This Leak

For anyone hoping the price of the Steam Machine was going to be as competitive as the Steam Deck's, you might be in for some sticker shock. While some were already warning that the Steam Machine was likely going to cost more than you think – it is basically a small form factor gaming PC, after all — there weren't many guesses that came close, if the new price is accurate. As reported by Wccftech, Czech retailer Smarty.cz listed price estimates for Steam's upcoming cube-shaped computer, and they're quite the doozy.

In USD, the listings are about $950 for the 512GB model of the Steam Machine and $1,070 for the 2TB model. That puts the price tag quite a bit higher than many were anticipating. The prices are merely estimates, though, so take this information with a grain of salt for now. Most importantly, by directly converting the estimated Czech koruna prices into U.S. dollars, there's going to be some discrepancy.

There are also tariff and import taxes included in those prices and potentially additional fees that U.S. listings won't have. The actual MSRP is expected to be lower. Valve has not made any official statements on prices yet, nor has it commented on these leaked prices, so everything is speculative. But still, that would put the prices well above what most are expecting to see, certainly above the current cost of consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.