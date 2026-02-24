Amazon Users Call This Unique $12 Beanie Gadget A 'Cool Gift'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wearable electronics have been around since at least the 1960s, when Claude Shannon and Edward Thorp invented a wearable computer allowing them to cheat at roulette. Since then, the tech has evolved quite a bit, with devices like smartwatches becoming so popular that we can rank cheap smartwatch brands from worst to best. Today, however, we're looking at a cool gift idea for anyone who likes staying warm while still having access to a bit of tech.
The Topiei Bluetooth Beanie Flashlight Hat is on sale at Amazon for $12, though retail pricing is $17. Coming in a variety of colors, this hat includes lighting and audio capabilities that customers have been giving high praise. Topiei's beanie comes in a universal fit, making it suitable for a wide range of individuals. We're fans of Amazon gadgets that are actually worth buying, and the price and features of this accessory ticks that box. Check it out if you need of a gift for someone, but remember that it's okay to treat yourself, especially if it's cold outside.
A multi-functional winter hat
The Topiei Bluetooth Beanie Flashlight Hat isn't just good for keeping the top of your head warm, it can make a cool tech gift for people who already have everything. The hat includes a built-in LED flashlight and speakers with Bluetooth-connectivity and integrated controls for playing music or answering phone calls. Holding a 4.7-star rating from over 260 user reviews, the Topiei beanie has a few capabilities that extend beyond being a typical winter hat.
Along with a 5-bulb LED light with three different brightness levels and a flashing SOS signal, there's also a set of headphones with dynamic drivers woven into the hat for hands-free calls and listening to music. Fully chargeable in two hours via the included USB-C cable, the hat promises 100 hours of standby time and 10 to 12 hours of audio time. 94% of Amazon reviewers give the Topiei hat a 4-star rating or higher and find it to be worth the price.
Praise is also given to the warmth of the knitted acrylic fabric, brightness of the LED flashlight, and impressive sound quality for calls and music. Though at least one user reports needing to adjust the speakers within the beanie to line up with their ears, which reinforces the importance of double-checking Amazon deals before you buy.