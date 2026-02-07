You Should Always Check Any Amazon 'Deal' Before You Buy - Here's Why

Amazon can be an easy one-stop shop for everything from tech and toys to clothes and even food. If you've got your eye on an item and see it at a huge discount, however, you may want to double-check. Not every Amazon sale is actually legitimate because sometimes sellers hike up prices and then mark them down to make it look like you are getting a great deal when you actually aren't.

During Amazon's Prime Day sale event in July 2025, the Skullcandy headphones were advertised as selling at a massive discount. The listing claimed a 44% price slash, reducing their price to $75.99 from $134.99. However, the higher price was misleading as these headphones were never sold at $134.99. In fact, they were never before listed for over $110.

This is just one example that has been brought up in legal action taken against Amazon for misleading sales and deals. So, if you see a price that seems too good to be true, or that you think is inflated in some way, you may be right. Luckily, there are apps you can use, such as CamelCamelCamel, that independently track Amazon price history so that you don't get fooled into a bad purchase.