5 Free Browser Extensions You Should Always Install First

If you're a multitasker, you might have at least a dozen browser tabs open at all times. Before your browser descends into utter chaos while you try to organize all that, it's a good idea to install a tab management extension like Toby, which groups your tabs and saves them in sessions. That way, you can close the tabs you aren't using, keep your browser looking clean, and then reopen them all at once whenever you need them.

How you organize those tab groups is entirely up to you. For example, you can have one for all your social media sites and another for your work-related pages. You can move your open tabs into groups using the Toby dashboard in your browser by dragging and dropping them from the side panel into an existing group. If you want to save an entire window as one group, you can also do so from the same side panel. You can always add and remove a tab from any group at any time.

To make it easier to find a specific collection of tabs on the dashboard, Toby lets you customize them to your liking. You can assign the group a custom name, background color, and a tag, such as "Work" or "Personal." Besides tabs, Toby groups can include notes in a new browser tab to store any text, such as a short description of your Toby group or more links to webpages you want to add later. Toby is available for free on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, but it requires an account to use and has a limit of 60 bookmarked pages on the free plan. To save unlimited tabs, you have to upgrade to a paid plan.