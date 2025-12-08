5 Essential Google Chrome Extensions You Need To Install Today

Taking a screenshot on Windows or macOS is easy enough, but capturing the bulk of an entire webpage can prove more problematic. With the default tools on your computer, you capture everything on the screen — even browser window, tabs, and menus you may not want. You're then forced to crop the image manually, which can be time consuming when working with multiple screenshots. Thankfully, GoFullPage can solve this dilemma.

GoFullPage is a one-click tool integrated right into Chrome. You simply pin it to the menu bar, click it to take a screenshot, and it will start capturing the webpage right away. When taking the screenshot, the tool scrolls automatically from top to bottom. That means you get everything on the webpage, not just the section visible on the screen. For instance, if you're browsing a listicle of the 10 best laptops to buy, GoFullPage will grab the intro all the way down to the last laptop recommendation, eventually generating a long and seamless screenshot.

Once the screenshot is complete, GoFullPage's download screen will open in a new tab. Here, you can save the image in either PNG or PDF file formats, as well as view previous screenshots you've taken with GoFullPage. You can also access the editor from the download screen. The editor allows you to crop the image, annotate it with stickers, shapes, and text, and paste the webpage URL for reference. The editor is a premium feature, though, and requires subscription.

To make GoFullPage work better for you, you can interact with its settings. The tool offers options to switch out the PDF paper size to your preferred size, change the image format from PNG to JPG, or automatically download the screenshot instead of opening the download page.