Elizabeth Olsen's Underrated 2025 Fantasy Romance Movie Is A Streaming Hit On Apple TV

David Freyne's 2025 romantic dramedy "Eternity" is the kind of movie that barely gets made anymore: smart, funny, and surprisingly thought-provoking. The film was released without a ton of fanfare, but now it's topping streaming as the second most-watched movie on Apple TV+ according to Flix Patrol, surpassing such flicks as Wolfs (which was the most-watched flick ever in 2024 on the streamer), "The Gorge", and Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest," among others.

Written by Freyne and Pat Cunnane, "Eternity" takes an intriguing, if bittersweet, high-concept idea and runs with it. What if, when you die, you find yourself (or more like your spirit) in a place with other dead folks where you can choose what kind of eternity you want (well, for eternity), and who you want to spend it with. To help make the right choice, you're assigned an afterlife coordinator who can guide you through the whole process, explaining the rules to make the irreversible decision.

We learn all this through the eyes of Larry (Miles Teller), whose life ends at an old age when he accidentally chokes on a pretzel, and then wakes up on a train in the body of his younger self (representing the time in his life when he was the happiest) en route to the place called Junction, which looks like an enormous convention center for dead souls. Larry decides to wait for his wife, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen), but he isn't the only one. Luke (Callum Turner), her first husband who died in the Korean War, has also been waiting for decades to reunite with his big love. So when Joan dies of cancer and arrives, she's faced with an impossible decision: She has to choose between two men who defined her life, and decide which one of them she'd want to spend eternity with.