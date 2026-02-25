5 Health Problems Astronauts Have To Worry About In Space

Space travel is one of the most hazardous things a human being can endure, and not just for the obvious reason of launching into an airless vacuum at 25,000 mph. The human body is an extremely complicated machine, one that is expressly built to survive on the surface of Earth. Just being beyond Earth's reach can induce a variety of unusual conditions like muscular atrophy or motion sickness, which is why astronauts need to be even more vigilant about their health than normal while up in space.

As part of the rigorous training and study that goes into becoming an astronaut, candidates need to be in both peak condition and have a strong understanding of their own physical needs to lower the likelihood of a medical emergency. Thankfully, there has only been a single instance of a medical emergency aboard the International Space Station to date, but outside of a worst-case scenario, astronauts can still endure a multitude of lesser health complications that one wouldn't normally experience down here on Earth.