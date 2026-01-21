SpaceX Crew-11 Was NASA's First Medical Evacuation From Space In History

Before NASA's Crew-11 could complete a spacewalk, the mission was canceled at the last minute due to unforeseen medical concerns with one of the team members. At the time, there was talk of the entire crew being evacuated, and it was still relatively unclear if that was going to happen. Ultimately, NASA made the decision to bring the team back about a month earlier than planned, making it the first official medical evacuation from space ordered by NASA directly. That said, this was not the first ever medical evacuation in the entire space exploration history. Russian cosmonaut Vladimir Vasyutin, in the mid-1980s, came down with a serious infection that prompted a quick return.

Crew-11 included four astronauts, starting with NASA's Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui, and the Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. Jared Isaacman, the youngest appointed NASA chief, says that he "couldn't be prouder of our astronauts and the teams on the ground at NASA." They kept the mission progress on schedule despite the adjusted timelines. Crew-11 was able to complete 140 science experiments on the ISS to advance human knowledge and exploration. Due to medical privacy, NASA is still tight-lipped about the medical concerns and about which crew member was experiencing them. NASA also "previously coordinated" for all crew members to visit a local hospital upon their return for "additional evaluation," and potential care.