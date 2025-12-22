NASA Just Announced It's New Chief, And There's Cause For Concern

Nominated and successfully appointed as the 15th Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Jared "Rook" Isaacman is also the youngest person to ever hold the position. Isaacman takes over as NASA is gearing up to "push the boundaries of human exploration, ignite the orbital economy, drive scientific discovery, and innovate for the benefit of all of humanity." Described as a pilot, astronaut, seasoned entrepreneur, philanthropist, and pioneer in commercial spaceflight, Isaacman says he's "focused on achieving ambitious goals, to return American astronauts to the Moon, establish an enduring presence on the lunar surface, and laying the groundwork to deliver on President Trump's vision of planting the Stars and Stripes on Mars."

That is exciting, indeed, and if NASA is gearing up to begin further explorations into space and returning to the moon, why should anyone be worried? While his achievements are certainly commendable, Isaacman is also a billionaire with ties to SpaceX and "private" space exploration. He is well known as an amateur jet pilot who became one of the first non-professional astronauts to complete a spacewalk.

Most notably, critics are concerned about Isaacman's ties to Elon Musk and SpaceX, a private organization that NASA frequently works with for space launches and beyond. Could that lead to more favorable terms and better contract positions for SpaceX? Time will tell, but Isaacman says the relationship is all business and "no different than that of NASA." The organization is already taking big steps towards the Artemis II mission, which will see astronauts returning to the lunar surface. Isaacman will undoubtedly be an influence on that mission and subsequent missions going forward.