Dave Franco And Alison Brie's Underrated 2025 Horror Movie Is A Perfect Date Night Pick On Hulu

2025's most emotionally devastating love story was a terrifying indie film about a couple who can't resist the urge to smother each other. Starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, "Together" is everything you want in a top-tier romance, delivering an emotionally wrought, sexually charged psychological treatise about partners grappling with the implications of their relationship. The couple, who previously collaborated on films like the 2023 rom-com "Somebody I Used To Know," deliver breathtaking performances in this romantic-comedy-turned-horrific-fever-dream in which one partner takes a hacksaw to the other.

The feature film debut of writer-director Michael Shanks, "Together" follows longtime couple Millie (Brie) and Tim (Franco) as they uproot their city-bound lives for the suburbs. A schoolteacher and struggling musician, respectively, viewers find the couple entrenched within ruts familiar to any long-term relationship. Thrust into the unfamiliar surroundings, their lives devolve into a little shop of monogamous horrors. To ward off this onset of malaise, the couple ventures into the backwoods behind their home, where they encounter a mystical force that literally forces them back together.

Debuted to raucous reviews at 2025's Sundance Film Festival, where the small-budget horror scored a major distribution deal with Neon, "Together" was a major win for indie films. A sharp investigation into the inexplicable logic and chemistry of long-term relationships, it is the perfect film to enjoy with your significant other. One of several high-concept horror flicks currently streaming on Hulu, "Together" is a breakup drama clothed in a phantasmagoria of blood and guts, interrogating the ramifications of the extreme codependence inherent in lifelong commitments, and the pain of searching for identity in the face of its dissolution.