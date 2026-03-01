Rick And Morty's Creators Made Another Underrated Animated Show That Critics Love

In 2013, the world was introduced to "Rick and Morty" and with it, the best sci-fi sitcom of all time. Besides being a bonkers animated show that spanned space and time, it featured an interesting family dynamic that offered a way to explore life and the troubles that come with it. By 2020, the show was into its fourth season, and the creative forces behind it dared to dish out another sci-fi-infused show in "Solar Opposites." After six seasons, it certainly gave its predecessor a run for its money.

Originally created by "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland along with Mike Mahan, "Solar Opposites" feels very much like the regularly revived "Futurama" does to "The Simpsons." It's the underdog entry to the flagship animated show, but it has just as many laughs and perhaps even more potential. Centered around an alien family that has left their home planet in search of intelligent life, the heads of the household, Korvo (Justin Roiland, later replaced by Dan Stevens) and Terry Opposite (Thomas Middleditch), handle life on our little blue planet, along with their replicants, Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) and Jesse (Mary Mack).

But while "Rick and Morty" might've found fame by way of "Wubalubadubdub" and Mr. Poopbutthole, the critical reception between it and its otherworldly successor is very different. In fact, if the response from critics is anything to go by, the Opposites did something that "Rick and Morty" aren't quite managing.