Rick And Morty's Creators Made Another Underrated Animated Show That Critics Love
In 2013, the world was introduced to "Rick and Morty" and with it, the best sci-fi sitcom of all time. Besides being a bonkers animated show that spanned space and time, it featured an interesting family dynamic that offered a way to explore life and the troubles that come with it. By 2020, the show was into its fourth season, and the creative forces behind it dared to dish out another sci-fi-infused show in "Solar Opposites." After six seasons, it certainly gave its predecessor a run for its money.
Originally created by "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland along with Mike Mahan, "Solar Opposites" feels very much like the regularly revived "Futurama" does to "The Simpsons." It's the underdog entry to the flagship animated show, but it has just as many laughs and perhaps even more potential. Centered around an alien family that has left their home planet in search of intelligent life, the heads of the household, Korvo (Justin Roiland, later replaced by Dan Stevens) and Terry Opposite (Thomas Middleditch), handle life on our little blue planet, along with their replicants, Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) and Jesse (Mary Mack).
But while "Rick and Morty" might've found fame by way of "Wubalubadubdub" and Mr. Poopbutthole, the critical reception between it and its otherworldly successor is very different. In fact, if the response from critics is anything to go by, the Opposites did something that "Rick and Morty" aren't quite managing.
Critics loved Solar Opposites more than Rick and Morty
There's no question that "Rick and Morty" is beloved by fans and has consistently earned praise from critics with every season so far. That said, a scan of Rotten Tomatoes shows that "Solar Opposites" is surpassing it. On the review aggregator site, "Rick and Morty" has a score of 90%, while "Solar Opposites" has edged ahead with a rating of 95%. In fact, if it weren't for the first and most recent seasons earning 95% and 83%, respectively, "Solar Opposites" would have a perfect score, given that seasons 2 to 5 each have a rating of 100%.
Kevin Carr praised the show for its similarity to the beloved series about a mad scientist and his grandfather, writing, "I appreciate the fact that they're not trying to duplicate Rick & Morty." Lex Briscuso commended "Solar Opposites" for being "bright, bold, and, frankly, bananas in the best way." It's perhaps the show's Schlorpian family being less restrained than their human counterparts at the Sanchez household that gives "Solar Opposites" the edge. Additionally, though, there's one part of "Solar Opposites" that "Rick and Morty" just can't compete with, and that's the two side stories that ran concurrently alongside the adventures of the Opposites family. One of them is set in a "Mad Max" universe that goes as far as the Opposites backyard, and another that has all the energy of a sugar-infused Saturday morning cartoon, only with a lot more foul language.
SilverCops and The Wall are the show-stealing stories in Solar Opposites
One impressive feat "Solar Opposites" has achieved is in turning two harebrained but hilarious plot threads into stories that span the entire show.
One story follows a band of unfortunate souls that were forced to live in the bedroom wall of Jesse and Yumyulack after being shrunk by the young replicants. Existing as a dystopian ant colony, these prisoners face political struggles, civil wars, and rebellious leaders who have gone beyond the wall to fight the dangers of the outside world. These small, lost locals are also voiced by big talents, including Christina Hendricks, Andy Daly, Alfred Molina, Sterling K. Brown, and Clancy Brown. It's like watching "Game of Thrones" meets "A Bug's Life," and it's awesome.
Additionally, there's also the story of the SilverCops (modelled off the 1986 animated series, "Silverhawks"), which follows former neighbor to the Opposites, Glen (Kieran Culkin), who got sent into space and found himself joining a peacekeeping force that was more than they appeared to be. Both stories were just as compelling as the show's main focus and ones the show's creators are happy to explore further. Mahan told Den Of Geek in 2025. "We have that mapped out. Like we know what the next season of 'Solar' would be, with that in mind," he explained. "If we ever get to make that season, it will be awesome." Take that, Morty, and your mad grandpa, too.
