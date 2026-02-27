Android Auto And Android Automotive OS Are Not The Same - Here's What You Need To Know

Android Auto, like Apple CarPlay, has become one of the most popular smartphone mirroring systems for modern cars. Support for Android Auto comes baked in most cars right from the factory and enables you to use your smartphone's apps and features on your car's infotainment system. All you need is to pair or connect your phone to your car, and Android Auto appears on your car display. It has much to like, and is often one of the major considerations for car buyers.

However, it's not the only way Google's Android is integrated into cars. The company also offers something called the Android Automotive OS, which is sometimes confused with Android Auto but is a completely different product. Although Android Automotive OS isn't as common as Android Auto, it's slowly gaining traction among automakers, who have started implementing it in some of their cars. Let's find out exactly what Android Auto and Android Automotive offer and how they are different from each other.