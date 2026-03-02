7 Companies That Are Owned By Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. At least, he was when we wrote this, but by the time you read it, that might have changed. After all, the wealth rankings are like the world's most expensive game of musical chairs. As arguably the top titan of modern commerce, Musk has owned his fair (or is that unfair?) share of companies over the years.

His first company, Zip2, provided city guide software used by newspapers. Musk sold the company to Compaq for a cool $300 million, and that's in '90s dollars! It then became part of the AltaVista search engine. Remember that? Musk went on to join PayPal by merging his X.com company (no relation to Twitter) with the (now) gigantic payment processor. Musk also co-founded OpenAI (the nonprofit behind ChatGPT) and SolarCity, which was acquired by Tesla.

Musk still has his fingers in plenty of pies, though. In fact, the South African-born magnate currently owns at least seven companies from surprisingly diverse industries.